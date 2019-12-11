‘The Bad News Is Buried’: Lt. Colonel Tony Shaffer Criticizes The Media For Handling Of Horowitz Report

Lt. Colonel Tony Shaffer, a veteran intelligence officer, criticized the media for burying the bad news found in Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on FBI abuse of FISA courts.

Shaffer, president of the London Center and a retired Army intelligence officer of more than 20 years, argues that even the IG report itself buries the dozens of “significant inaccuracies” and mistakes the FBI made during the Russia investigation beneath jargon. (RELATED: IG Horowitz Shoots Down James Comey: ‘The Activities Don’t Vindicate Anybody Who Touched This)

While Horowitz did find that the FBI was unbiased in opening its investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign, he also found that once the investigation had begun, the FBI made “51 violations in procedure, 9 false statements, 17 serious acts of misconduct, and four essentially human sources used to penetrate the [Trump] campaign.”

