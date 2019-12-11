Gunmen In New Jersey Targeted Jewish Supermarket, Says Mayor

Two gunmen targeted a Jewish supermarket in New Jersey Tuesday, according to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

A police officer, three bystanders and the two gunmen died after an hours-long shootout broke out in Jersey City Tuesday. The gun fight broke out at a cemetery and continued at a kosher supermarket about a mile away, The Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Two Dead, Four Wounded In California School Shooting:Report)

“Last night after extensive review of our [closed-circuit television] CCTV system it has now become clear from the cameras that these two individuals targeted the Kosher grocery location,” Fulop, a Democrat, tweeted Wednesday morning. This came after Fulop noted Tuesday evening that the gunmen likely targeted the location.

Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 11, 2019

It is unclear if the attack was terrorism-related or why officials believe the supermarket was targeted.

“I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like #JerseyCity that has always welcomed everyone,” Fulop tweeted Wednesday. “It is the home of #EllisIsland and has always been the golden door to America. Hate and anti-semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city.”

The suspects were in a U-Haul that may have been involved in a separate murder over the weekend, according to a law enforcement official, The New York Times reported.

“Our officers were under fire for hours,” Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.