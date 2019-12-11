EXCLUSIVE: Joe diGenova: The Allegations Against Giuliani Are ‘Ludicrous’

Former U.S. Attorney and Fox News commentator Joe diGenova defended former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in an exclusive sit down with the Daily Caller.
DiGenova called the allegations that have been leveled against President Donald Trump’s personal attorney “ludicrous,” as Democrats seek to impeach Trump over the Ukraine scandal.
Listen to what diGenova had to say in this exclusive interview below.
