Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: Joe diGenova: The Allegations Against Giuliani Are ‘Ludicrous’

William Davis Reporter
Font Size:

Former U.S. Attorney and Fox News commentator Joe diGenova defended former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in an exclusive sit down with the Daily Caller.

DiGenova called the allegations that have been leveled against President Donald Trump’s personal attorney “ludicrous,” as Democrats seek to impeach Trump over the Ukraine scandal.

Listen to what diGenova had to say in this exclusive interview below.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out

Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall

Dan Crenshaw Reveals His Eye Patch Collection

Hero or War Criminal? SEAL Who Killed Terrorists Faces Lifetime Trial

Rudy Giuliani: The Mueller Report Was A “Political Hit”

Roger Stone Explains How to Dress for Court