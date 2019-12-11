Dave Aranda Not Expected To Leave LSU To Become The Head Football Coach At UNLV

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda won’t be leaving the Tigers to take over UNLV.

Aranda had been in the mix to become the next head coach of the Runnin' Rebels, but that's apparently no longer the case.

According to Adam Rittenberg early Wednesday, the defensive genius is “not expected” to get the head coaching job. Oregon OC Marcus Arroyo is now the likely man to be tapped.

Sources now telling me #LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is not expected to be the next #UNLV coach. There were some initial talks from both sides but no offer was made. #Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo remains a strong candidate for the UNLV job. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 11, 2019

When I first heard whispers of Aranda to UNLV, I was nothing short of absolutely shocked. It’s not a secret Aranda, who was a star on the Wisconsin staff prior to LSU, wants to be a head coach.

However, he’s making $2.5 million a season as the LSU DC. UNLV likely wouldn’t be able to pay him more than $1 million a year, and that might be a big stretch.

By taking the UNLV job, Aranda would have to take a gigantic pay cut. If it went poorly, he’d blow his shot to be the head coach at a major program.

Taking a 70% pay cut to coach a weak program in hopes it catapults you to a bigger head coaching gig is extremely foolish.

Aranda is making the correct call by sticking with LSU. He’s going to get a call sooner rather than later from a major Power Five program.

Wait it out, keep cashing fat checks and everything will be fine.