Clinton Portis, 9 Other Retired NFL Players Charged With Fraud In Alleged Health Benefits Scam

Ten retired NFL players have been accused of defrauding the NFL’s health care benefits program for retirees, including former pro bowler Clinton Portis.

The players were charged with fraud by a grand jury in an indictment unsealed Thursday, according to a report published by CNN.

DOJ’s press conference is now underway, but here’s how the alleged scheme worked https://t.co/kVYgMzPeDQ pic.twitter.com/gF8njtzg1m — Rick Maese (@RickMaese) December 12, 2019

Each player charged “personally profited” by the scheme which lasted from June of 2017 to December of 2018 and resulted in $3.9 million in fraudulent claims, the indictment claimed.

“The defendants allegedly submitted false claims to the plan and obtained money for expensive medical equipment that was never purchased or received, depriving that plan of valuable resources to help others meet their medical needs.” U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr., for the Eastern District of Kentucky, said in a Justice Department news release. (RELATED: Ryan Mallett Arrested For Allegedly Driving Drunk)

NFL retirees charged in the case include:

Portis of the Redskins

Robert McCune of the Redskins

John Eubanks of the Redskins

Tamarick Vanover of the Chiefs

Ceandris “C.C.” Brown of the Texans

James Butler of the Rams

Fredrick Bennett of the Texans

Etric Pruitt of the Seahawks

Carlos Rogers of the 49ers

Correll Buckhalter of the Eagles

Joseph Horn of the Saints and Donald “Reche” Caldwell of the Patriots are also going to be charged in the scheme.

The Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan was “established to help their former teammates and colleagues pay for legitimate medical expenses,” Duncan Jr. said.