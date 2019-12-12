Garth Brooks Extending ‘Dive Bar Tour’ Into 2020

Country music star Garth Brooks announced he would be extending his “Dive Bar Tour” into 2020.
Brooks announced the news on his “Inside Studio G” broadcast on Facebook Live, according to a report published Thursday by Taste Of Country.
The CMA Entertainer of the Year’s “Dive Bar Tour” kicked off in 2019 as a sponsorship with Seagram’s 7 Crown. There were only supposed to be seven total shows in the tour.
“It is official. It’s like, why stop eating ice cream, right?” Brooks said during the Facebook Live.
“The dive bars are just too good, so we’re gonna continue them through 2020,” he added. “You’re lucky enough to do stadiums, arenas, theaters, outdoor shows, whatever … dive bars might be hittin’ that sweet spot for me.” (RELATED: Garth Brooks Partners With One Of The Biggest Country Stars For Summer Anthem)
Brooks reportedly first dropped hints about the tour extension during the CMAs. The official dates for the extension have not been released, but the 2020 leg of the “Dive Bar Tour” will kick off in Boston.
Brooks is also in the middle of his three-year stadium tour which began in 2018. On that tour, Brooks performs in 10-12 stadiums per year for a total of 30 stadium tours by the end of 2020.
It’s always good to hear that legendary artists like Brooks are still touring and selling out stadiums. It’s so refreshing that pop country isn’t just taking everything over and now there are even more opportunities to see Brooks live.