T.J. Oshie Scores Incredible Goal Against The Bruins

Washington Capitals superstar T.J. Oshie scored an unreal goal Wednesday night during a 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Oshie split two defenders in the second period, got slashed, kept going, put a move on the goal and backhanded the puck into the net.

Watch the mind-boggling display of his hands below.

What an absolutely absurd goal from Oshie. Every single part of that was incredible. From start to finish, the Capitals star forward put on a show.

He went right through those two defenders, got hacked and still scored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Capitals (@capitals) on Dec 11, 2019 at 6:06pm PST

You won’t often see goals like that at any level of hockey. Getting past one defender is hard enough, and that’s before you even have to stare down the goalie.

Now, double that up, hack the guy and that’s what Oshie just scored through. Of course, the delayed penalty got called off because he put the puck in the net, but the point remains that it’s just an unreal display of his skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Oshie (@tjoshie7) on Jul 3, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

As you all know, I can’t write about T.J. Oshie without reminding you all of when he smoked the Russians. Never forget!