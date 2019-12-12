Taylor Swift Claims She Would Have ‘Paid So Much’ To Own Her Masters

Musician Taylor Swift would have “paid so much” to own her masters, after she publicly called out music mogul Scooter Braun last month.

Swift opened about the battle over her masters in an interview published Thursday by Billboard.

“We need to think about how we handle master recordings because this isn’t it,” Swift told Billboard. “I spent 10 years of my life trying rigorously to purchase my masters outright and was then denied that opportunity, and I just don’t want that to happen to another artist if I can help it.”

“God, I would have paid so much for them!” Swift said about her masters. “Anything to own my work that was an actual sale option, but it wasn’t given to me.”

Swift shed light on her situation on Twitter back in November. Braun has said he’s willing to work with Swift on this issue. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Named Billboard’s Woman Of The Decade)

After the controversy, Swift announced she would rerecord her masters for release in 2020, once she’s allowed to.

“The reason I’m re-recording my music next year is because I do want my music to live on,” Swift said. “I do want it to be in movies, I do want it to be in commercials, but I only want that if I own it.”

I’m glad Swift has the opportunity to re-record her masters and I’m happy that she is standing up for artist’s rights. I just hope she stops dragging others into the unwanted spotlight and finds a way to get what everyone wants. She has the power to do that.