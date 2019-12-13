Amanda Bynes Checks Out Of Sober Living Facility

Actress Amanda Bynes will be looking for a place of her own after checking out of her sober-living facility.

Bynes, her parents and her conservatorship attorney appeared in court Thursday where they discussed if it was reasonable for Bynes to live on her own after leaving rehab, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The actress and her parents reportedly left the courthouse together after the hearing.

The “She’s The Man” star will live with her parents until she finds a suitable home for herself in the Los Angeles area, a source told ET.

“She has a great relationship with them,” the source added. “She’s always in touch with them.”

Bynes recently graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising with an associate’s degree, but has since dropped out after deciding she wanted to pursue her bachelor’s degree in fashion.

In June, she was granted a “day pass” to attend her graduation because she had “been doing well enough in treatment,” a friend told ET at the time. (RELATED: Amanda Bynes Sued By Mental Health Care Facility After Allegedly Skipping Out On Bill)

“She’s in a good place and was very happy to graduate,” the source said at the time.

Bynes opened up about her drug addiction in Paper magazine in November of 2018.

“Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over,” she said in the interview. “I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act. When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling.”