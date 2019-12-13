‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Could Earn Up To $50 Million Opening Weekend

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is expected to make a ton of money during its debut weekend at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart is expected to make somewhere between $40 and $50 million opening weekend when it opens Friday.

I'm not surprised by the gigantic projections at all. One of the big things going for the highly-anticipated sequel is that it's opening a weekend before "Star Wars."

If it opened next week, “The Rise of Skywalker” would crush it. Luckily for the people behind this film, that’s not the case.

Secondly, “The Next Level” is going to get big numbers because it has an A-list cast and there’s already a dedicated audience from the first one.

In Hollywood terms, it’s as close as you can get to a surefire success at the box office.

If you haven’t already seen the first one, I highly suggest that you do. It’s a fun film if you’re looking to kill a couple hours.

I watched it with my mom when it came out a couple Christmas seasons back. It was worth every penny, and it’s not my usual genre.

We’ll see if it meets the projections, but I 100% expect big numbers.