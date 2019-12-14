Trump: Fox News Trying To Be ‘Politically Correct’ By Interviewing Comey, Says Network Will Die With MSNBC, CNN

President Donald Trump once again attacked Fox News on Twitter Saturday night, accusing the network of trying to be “politically correct.”

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff,” Trump said.

“Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!”

“Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place,” he added in another tweet.

Fox News host Chris Wallace will be interviewing former FBI Director James Comey as well as Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday. (RELATED: Fox News Polls Show 49% Of Americans Want Impeachment, Democrats Beating Trump In General Election)

Wallace attacked Trump just this week in a speech given to the Newseum in Washington, D.C.

“I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history,” he said.

“He has done everything he can to undercut the media, to try and delegitimize us, and I think his purpose is clear: to raise doubts when we report critically about him and his administration that we can be trusted,” Wallace added, though he also criticized the media for being too biased against Trump, calling it a “big mistake.”