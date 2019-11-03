Politics

Fox News Polls Show 49% Of Americans Want Impeachment, Democrats Beating Trump In General Election

Justin Caruso Contributor

A Fox News poll released Sunday indicates that 49% of Americans think President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

According to Fox News, “Forty-nine percent want Trump impeached and removed from office, 4 percent say he should be impeached but not removed, and 41 percent oppose impeaching Trump.”

This number is just slightly down from last month's Fox News poll that showed 51% of Americans wanting Trump impeached and removed.

The president slammed that poll, tweeting that Fox News’ pollsters “suck.”

Another poll also released by Fox News on Sunday shows that in hypothetical general election face offs, both former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders beat him.

Biden has a 12-point lead over Trump, while Sanders has an 8-point lead.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a 5-point lead over Trump, but Fox News notes that is within the margin of error for the poll.

Recent polling indicates that Trump faces a skeptical public as the impeachment fight heats up in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll showed that 18% of Republicans favored Trump being impeached and removed from office. There was also a notable gender gap in feelings on impeachment, with 56% of women wanting impeachment while only 42% of men did.