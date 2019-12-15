Detroit Lions Lose To The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-17, Fall To 3-10-1

The Detroit Lions got beat by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-17 Sunday afternoon, and it’s the latest sign this season is a disaster.

With quarterback Matthew Stafford still sitting out with an injured back, the offense was nothing short of pathetic. In case you’re wondering if this is new, it’s not. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This team has sucked without Stafford. We’re now 3-10-1! We blow!

With only two games remaining in the regular season, we just have to tank. It’s that simple. If Matthew Stafford is allowed back on the field, I might honestly quit watching Lions games.

You probably think I’m joking. I’m not. This is all about draft position at this point. As embarrassing as this season is, we shouldn’t try to get two more wins to save face.

We should lose and improve our draft stock.

I just don’t understand how it all went so wrong. Yes, losing Stafford is huge, but how the hell has Patricia pissed away this season in such fashion?

Remember when people claimed the Lions could move on from Stafford and we’d be fine? I never want to hear that ever again.

What a terrible situation for the team and all the fans out there. I’m disgusted by the product on the field, and I don’t care if that’s harsh.

We expect better and the Lions should be better.