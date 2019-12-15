Irene Aldana Knocks Out Ketlen Vieira With Brutal Punch At UFC 245

Irene Aldana annihilated Ketlen Vieira at UFC 245 on Saturday.

Aldana won the match with a first round knockout after landing a brutal punch on Vieira. When it comes to awesome knockouts, I'm not sure you'll see one better than this anytime soon.

Give it a watch below. It's absolutely incredible.

My friends, that was amazing. I don't know much about Aldana at all, but I can promise you she's going to be a star if she keeps this up.

Knocking out your opponent in the first round with a brutal punch is about as good as it gets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irene Aldana (@irene.aldana) on Dec 12, 2019 at 6:26pm PST

Honestly, I’m already all in on Aldana after seeing this fight. Whenever you step into the octagon and land a knockout like that, then I’m sold on you as a fighter.

Aldana can rock with me any day of the week after her performance at UFC 245.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irene Aldana (@irene.aldana) on Dec 7, 2019 at 4:24pm PST

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the fight. I think most of you will agree that it was awesome.