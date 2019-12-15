Irene Aldana Knocks Out Ketlen Vieira With Brutal Punch At UFC 245

Irene Aldana annihilated Ketlen Vieira at UFC 245 on Saturday.
Aldana won the match with a first round knockout after landing a brutal punch on Vieira. When it comes to awesome knockouts, I'm not sure you'll see one better than this anytime soon.
Give it a watch below. It's absolutely incredible.
SLEPT HER!
Left hook by @IreneAldana_ turned the lights out #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/dHRIMEilDb
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019
My friends, that was amazing. I don't know much about Aldana at all, but I can promise you she's going to be a star if she keeps this up.
Knocking out your opponent in the first round with a brutal punch is about as good as it gets.
Honestly, I’m already all in on Aldana after seeing this fight. Whenever you step into the octagon and land a knockout like that, then I’m sold on you as a fighter.
Aldana can rock with me any day of the week after her performance at UFC 245.
Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the fight. I think most of you will agree that it was awesome.