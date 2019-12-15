Nadler: Trump Is A ‘Threat’ To National Security

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday that President Donald Trump is a “threat” to national security.

Nadler spoke with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” about the lack of support from Republicans for impeachment.

“Haven’t you failed your own test?” Stephanopoulos asked Nadler.

The Democratic New York representative told Stephanopoulos, “I don’t think so,” adding that Trump actively seeks foreign interference in United States elections and that Trump’s alleged interference is a “continuing threat to the integrity of our elections now.” (RELATED: Another Trump District Democrat Ripped By Constituents Over Impeachment: ‘If She Votes For Impeachment, She’s Screwed’)

.@GStephanopoulos “Republican voters overwhelmingly oppose impeachment…Haven’t you failed your own test?” “I don’t think so,” Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler says, adding that Pres. Trump “poses a continuing threat to our national security.” https://t.co/P6iz1j1VA4 pic.twitter.com/LpQbzTBR23 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 15, 2019

“This is not a one-off — impeachment is not a punishment for past behavior,” he told Stephanopoulos.

“This president conspired — sought foreign interference — in the 2016 election,” Nadler said. “He is openly seeking interference in the 2020 election and he poses a continuing threat to our national security and to the integrity of our elections to our Democratic system itself.”

“We cannot permit that to continue,” Nadler added.

