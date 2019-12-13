House Judiciary Committee Delays Vote To Move Forward With Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

The House Judiciary Committee decided late Thursday night to delay voting on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after 14 hours of debate.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said they would resume the session at 10 AM on Friday, according to AP.

“It is now very late at night,” Nadler said. “I want the members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these past two days and to search their consciences before they cast their final votes.”

House Democrats released two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Trump. The two articles of impeachment are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. This comes as the White House told House Democrats that it will not take part in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing, after being invited by Nadler. (RELATED: We Asked The 31 House Democrats From Trump Districts How They Would Vote On Impeachment — Not One Was Fully Committed)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 228 Democrats who have voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

Democrats have continued to send congressional subpoenas to those close to Trump for documents related to the ongoing scandal regarding the president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine — specifically whether Trump asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid. The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees are all investigating Trump, his cabinet members and closest allies.