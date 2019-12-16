Lane Kiffin Says The Game Day Environment Is Why He Went To Ole Miss

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin had a very simple explanation for why he joined the Rebels.

"At the end of every year, watching an SEC championship, watching the playoffs…that was missing. That game day environment was missing, and so that's what drew me to it," Kiffin said during a recent appearance on "Golic and Wingo."

As somebody who has been to Oxford for a major SEC game, I can promise you Kiffin is hitting the nail on the head here.

The game day experience at Ole Miss is among the best in the country. It’s not even up for debate. Every single person who has ever visited knows I’m correct.

The people are awesome, the fans are dedicated and the women are very good looking. As a college football fan, what more could you ever ask for?

It checks all the necessary boxes. Now, it’s all under Kiffin’s control.

I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds, but I’m locked in for every second of the Kiffin regime in Oxford. The game day experience is incredible, and for the sake of their loyal fans, I hope the Rebels win some games under their new head coach.