REPORT: Madonna Spotted Getting Cozy With 25-Year-Old Ahlamalik Williams

Musician Madonna was reportedly spotted with a new love interest, who happens to be 25 years old.

Madonna, 61, and dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 25, were seen together at a hotel in Miami over the weekend, according to a report published by Page Six. The singer is currently in Miami for her seven-day residency at The Fillmore.

Photos show Madonna and Williams together on her balcony. Williams has his hands around Madonna’s waist and can also be seen massaging the singer’s shoulders.

Madonna’s daughter, 23, was also spotted at the hotel with a man of her own, although his identity is unknown. (RELATED: Fan Sues Madonna For Starting Her Concerts Too Late)

Madonna recently had to cancel three Boston shows of her “Madame X” tour due to illness.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” she announced at the time. “Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders.”

Madonna isn’t the only celebrity to date significantly younger. Earlier this year, actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, made headlines for her short-lived romance with comedian Pete Davidson, 26. The two called it quits in April.