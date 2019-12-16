Old Reddit Comments Show People Ripping Ed Orgeron After LSU Lost To Troy

An awesome tweet shows how much the perception around LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has changed in a couple years.

In a tweet posted by @RedditCFB, people were just shredding and mocking Coach O after LSU lost to Troy back in 2017.

Some of the comments were just ruthless. You can read them below.

A look back at reactions to Troy’s 24-21 win over LSU in 2017: pic.twitter.com/UQ5yckgCw0 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 12, 2019

It truly is amazing how much things have changed around the LSU program in the past couple years. Fans of the Tigers were so mad when Coach O got the head coaching gig full time after Les Miles was fired.

It’s hard to blame them. He didn’t have success at Ole Miss, and that’s what most people tied his name to.

The Troy loss really made people think the Orgeron era in Baton Rouge was going to be nothing less than absolute chaos.

However, the narrative has completely shifted since that horrific loss. The Tigers are now 13-0, they’re in the college football playoff, they have the Heisman winner and Coach O has lit the sport on fire.

I think it’s very safe to say the same Tigers fans that were ripping him two years ago are probably now his most vocal supporters.

As I’ve said a million times before, it’s always easy to cheer for good people, especially the underdogs. That’s exactly how many of us view Orgeron.

He took his lickings, kept fighting and now has a shot at a national championship.