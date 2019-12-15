Heisman Winner Joe Burrow Cries When Talking About LSU Coach Ed Orgeron

Heisman winner Joe Burrow got very emotional Saturday night after winning the prestigious award.

The superstar quarterback cried when discussing LSU coach Ed Orgeron, and the impact the man has on his life. In an equally emotional moment, Coach O fought back tears listening to it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the powerful moment below.

Joe Burrow gets emotional as he talks about how much Coach O has meant to his family. pic.twitter.com/BdaiQ9zQbX — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 15, 2019

This right here is why it’s so easy to cheer for Burrow and Coach O. You can hate the SEC like I do and still acknowledge these two guys are outstanding.

In a world lacking authenticity, there’s no doubt these two are as authentic as they come. You can tell that Coach O has had a monumental impact on the LSU quarterback.

You always want to cheer for good people. There’s nothing more American than a great underdog story, and that’s exactly what we have with Burrow winning the Heisman.

He transferred from Ohio State, Coach O took a chance on him and changed his life forever. There’s obviously an amazing amount of gratitude there.

Props to Burrow for keeping it real. You love to see it.