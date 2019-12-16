Seahawks Wide Receiver Josh Gordon Suspended Indefinitely

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Gordon has faced numerous suspensions throughout his career, and this latest calamity makes you wonder if the talented receiver has run out of chances. (RELATED: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Has Horrendous Take On Mental Illness)

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/97GfKu966r — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2019

The former Baylor receiver is currently playing for his third NFL team after stints with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, but has been unable to stay on the field due to substance abuse issues and injuries. The Patriots released Gordon in November, and he was claimed off waivers by Seattle shortly after. Gordon played well in his limited time in New England, and has looked good in Seattle, but now his season has once again ended prematurely.

By all accounts, Gordon is a good teammate, and his talent is indisputable. I hope that Gordon can recover from his latest suspension and get back on the field, but more importantly I pray that Gordon gets the help he needs off the field. Watching Gordon get suspended again is simply heartbreaking.