CNN’s Brian Stelter Complains About Gorsuch Going On Fox News

CNN’s Brian Stelter complained that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch went on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday and called the show “one of the most partisan” on television.
“How is it appropriate for a Supreme Court justice to try to goose sales of his three-month-old book by chatting on one of the most partisan shows on TV?” Stelter tweeted Tuesday.
Gorsuch discussed his book “A Republic, If You Can Keep It” and his judicial philosophy on “Fox & Friends.”
I think you missed the key part: “one of the most partisan shows on TV”
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2019
“I want an enduring Constitution and the idea of originalism is just simply that judges should follow the original meaning of the words on the page and neither add things that aren’t there nor take away things that are there,” Gorsuch told Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt. “And I worry that both of those things happen when we depart from the original meaning of the Constitution.”
President Donald Trump nominated Gorsuch and the justice took the oath of office in 2017. Other judges have gone on television to promote their books, including Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (RELATED: In This Case, It’s Sonia Sotomayor And Neil Gorsuch Against The Rest)
Former President Barack Obama appointed Sotomayor in 2009, and she went on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2018 to talk about some of her children’s books.
