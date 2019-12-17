Kevin Hart’s Wife Gets Emotional About His Cheating In Teaser From Upcoming Netflix Series

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, gets emotional about his cheating in a new teaser trailer out from the comedian’s upcoming Netflix series, “Don’t F–k This Up.”

“You publicly humiliated me,” 35-year-old Parrish said to her husband in the clip, as she wipes aways tears, according to Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

WATCH:

“I just kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?'” She added, as she questioned the 40-year-old actor about cheating on her while she was pregnant.

It comes following reports that the “Jumanji” star had cheated on his wife while on a trip to Las Vegas in 2017 with model Montia Sabbag.

The whole thing was caught on video and was later reportedly released in an attempt to extort the “Central Intelligence” star. (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

According to the outlet:

Sabbia publicly maintained she wasn’t the extortionist who released the tape and agreed Hart was as much a victim as she was. She changed her tune in September 2019 when she sued Hart for $60 million, claiming that Hart and his friend J.T. Jackson set her up and hid a camera during their rendezvous.

The “Night School” star and Parrish made their relationship official when they got married back in 2016. The two share one child, a two-year-old son Kenzo Kash Hart.

The six part series will premiere on the streaming site December 27 and truly looks like it’s going to be can’t-miss!