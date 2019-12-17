Meghan McCain Throws Shade At Whoopi Goldberg On Twitter After Blow-Up On ‘The View’

“The View” host Meghan McCain seemingly threw some shade at co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Twitter after being told to be quiet on Monday’s episode.

McCain sent out a good morning tweet, which included a ‘Game of Thrones’ gif of Daenerys Targaryen with one of her dragons. It might be important to note that although Daenerys freed the oppressed, she also ended up being a murderous psycho.

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

“Good morning – to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet,” the tweet read.

The tweet comes after a heated argument over the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump broke out between McCain and Goldberg that ended with Goldberg telling her, “girl, please stop talking.”

As previously reported, Goldberg and McCain cleared the air during Tuesday’s episode of the show. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Makes Peace With Meghan McCain After Arguing Intensely On-Air)

.@WhoopiGoldberg and @MeghanMcCain address heated comments on Monday’s show: “We’re really passionate — this is our jobs,” Goldberg says. “Sometimes it goes off the rails — and it does.”

“We fight like we’re family — it’s all good,” McCain adds. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/3CNUbWgiuV — The View (@TheView) December 17, 2019



“We’re just going to do a little cleanup before we do anything,” Goldberg said. “You know, things get heated on this show.”

“This is part of what we do,” she continued. “This is not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk. This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera. This is happening in real time.”

McCain chimed in saying that the two “get along great.”

“Whoopi and I get along great,” McCain said Tuesday. “I love you very much. I’ve loved you for a long time. You were good friends with my dad. We fight like we’re family. It’s all good. We’re not tearing the set apart. Calm down, all of you.”