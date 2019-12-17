Melania Shines In Red, White And Blue Checkered Coat During Greeting Of Guatemala’s President

Melania Trump truly shined in a gorgeous red, white and blue checkered coat at the White House Monday during the greeting of Guatemala’s president.
The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, colorful number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump to welcome Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and Guatemalan First Lady Hilda Patricia Marroquin Argueta de Morales to the WH. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the fun look with loose hair, red high heels and a matching checkered belt. To say the rain didn’t put a damper on her great outfit would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point, especially during the holiday season as has been noted before. Most recently, the first lady got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a sparkling, full-length, cream-colored gown for the 2019 Congressional Ball.
Check out some of her other festive looks during the holidays over the years here.