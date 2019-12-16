Feleipe Franks Visits Kansas After Transferring From Florida

Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks is apparently taking a look at the Kansas Jayhawks.

According to CollegeFootballTalk, Franks posted on his Instagram story that he’s in Lawrence. A school official later confirmed he’s there visiting as a potential transfer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This would be a gigantic get for Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks. I know Franks didn’t really live up to the hype at Florida, and his season came crashing down after an injury.

However, he’s still an above average college quarterback, and Kansas needs to take all the talent they can get.

I have no doubt he’d be the starter immediately for Les Miles.

Now, is Franks going to be the kind of quarterback who makes the Jayhawks absolutely dominant in the Big 12? No shot in hell.

However, he’d be their best quarterback in a long time, he’d be able to open up the offense and he’d greatly improve their chances at winning.

Considering how bad Kansas has been at football, Franks is an upgrade on all fronts.

If Kansas can get this done, it’d be huge for Miles and the program.