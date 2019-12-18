Oliver Luck Suggests Johnny Manziel Isn’t Good Enough To Play In The XFL

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck pretty much slammed the door shut on Johnny Manziel joining the league.

I’ve often wondered why Manziel isn’t on a roster. To me it doesn’t make any sense at all. According to Luck, it’s really simple. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Dec 16, 2019 at 2:39pm PST

He recently told the Tampa Bay Times the following about why Johnny Football isn’t in the league:

I would argue that the players we have are better than those guys, to be honest with you. Johnny has his own history, and we have coaches from the CFL (Canadian Football League) who have seen him close up.

Again, this is just mind-boggling to me. You’re telling me Johnny Manziel, who looked solid at times in the CFL, isn’t good enough at all for the XFL?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on May 5, 2019 at 10:45am PDT

There’s just no way he’s not able to play right now. At the very least, the league should just use him to generate publicity.

Again, I watched him play in the CFL. His first game was very rough, but improved drastically down the stretch.

I’m supposed to believe he has no place in the XFL? Yeah, I’m not buying that at all.

I’m sure the XFL can be successful without him. In fact, I have no doubt it can be, but this just seems foolish.

Startup football leagues need attention, and Manziel would bring more than anybody.