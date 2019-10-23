Johnny Manziel Trademarks COMEBACKSZN, Unclear When He’ll Play Football Again

Johnny Manziel is now the proud owner of trademark for all his merchandise.

According to attorney Darren Heitner on Tuesday, the Texas A&M Heisman winner successfully trademarked “COMEBACKSZN” for merchandising purposes. (RELATED: Assigned XFL Quarterbacks Revealed, Johnny Manziel Isn’t One Of Them)

He had already sold clothing with the slogan on it before, but now it’s all his.

I’ve always loved Johnny Manziel’s mission with “COMEBACKSZN.” He said it is for anyone who has been hurt, down & out. Staring the adversity dead in the face, admitting their wrongs & pressing forward with a vengeance. Honored to have helped with registering the trademark. pic.twitter.com/sRvGvBNdwJ — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) October 22, 2019

It’s good for Manziel that he has the trademark, but I’m not sure how it’s going to help him much if he’s not in the XFL, which is currently the case.

I’m all about comebacks and getting your money, but doesn’t he need to come back to something in order for the slogan to be relevant?

Otherwise, it’s just a saying with no meaning.

I still don’t understand how he’s not in the XFL. It makes no sense. I don’t know if that’s on his end or because of Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter much. The XFL needs Johnny Manziel just like the college football legend needs a place to play again.

Good for him for trying to make some money outside of football, but “COMEBACKSZN” needs football to be relevant. Otherwise, it’s kind of pointless.

Luckily, Manziel still has a little time to find his way onto an XFL roster before the league starts in February 2020.