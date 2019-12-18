Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Will Play For The Cleveland Browns In 2020

Odell Beckham Jr. believes he’ll be on the Cleveland Browns next season.

With the Browns in turmoil, Beckham not playing well and the franchise just engulfed in general chaos, many have wondered what the future holds for the receiver. Well, he thinks that’s already been answered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 5, 2019 at 12:35pm PST

“We’re going to be here,” OBJ said in a video posted Wednesday by Jake Trotter. He made a point talking about how he bought a house in Cleveland as a sign of his commitment to the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

OBJ: I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’ll figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave.” Asked him if that meant 2020: “Yeah, we’re going to be here. We’re going to do it again. And we’re going to be what we felt like we should’ve been.” pic.twitter.com/Aa8JTnyjPZ — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 18, 2019

He might be telling the truth. He might not be. Who knows, but I do know the Browns are a disaster right now.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if OBJ ditched town or if the Browns just traded him in the offseason. It’s safe to say the marriage hasn’t worked at all so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Sep 21, 2019 at 4:35pm PDT

He’s essentially wasting away in Baker Mayfield’s offense. His stats are atrocious compared to what they should be.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, would blame him for wanting to get out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Sep 13, 2019 at 7:43am PDT

We’ll have to see what happens, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Beckham goes elsewhere. He might say he’s coming back in 2020, but we all know things change fast in the NFL.