Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Apologizes For Flipping Off Longhorn Network Cameras On Signing Day

Texas football coach Tom Herman issued a pathetic apology Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Herman was captured on live TV by Longhorn Network cameras flipping the double bird on signing day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It wouldn’t be a perfect #NationalSigningDay without Texas head coach Tom Herman flipping double middle fingers to the camera on the Longhorn Network … (@1053TheFan @1053SS @PatDoneyNBC5 @RDubThree) pic.twitter.com/pmNkEveZb8 — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) December 18, 2019

When addressing the media on signing day, he apologized, claiming the people in the room were talking about riding into the Cotton Bowl on the bus.

You can watch his full explanation for his pathetic actions below.

Tom Herman’s full apology for this morning’s incident. pic.twitter.com/DsRHTVcCIk — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) December 18, 2019

Listen up, folks. Flipping off the cameras on signing day after a 7-5 regular season is absurdly stupid. It’s not what fans or power players involved with the school want to see.

However, this apology was almost as bad. Once you pull a stunt like that, you almost have to stick with it. Herman looked like a nervous child when addressing the media.

At that point, you might as well go with it and double down.

If you can’t win in college football, you might as well become a heel in the sport. Herman hitting the cameras with the double bird was stupid, but I’d at least respect it if he rode out the wave.

At the very least, it’d give the Longhorns the edge they’ve been missing for years.

If the LHN video and the apology are a sign of things to come, then Texas is most certainly not back. Do better, Herman. Do much better.