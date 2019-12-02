USF Fires Charlie Strong After 3 Seasons, Ended 2019 4-8

Charlie Strong has been fired as the head football coach of the USF Bulls.

The call was made Sunday afternoon after three seasons in Tampa. He finishes with a career record at USF of 21-16, and finished the 2019 season 4-8. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Charlie Strong has been fired at USF, sources told @Stadium. In Strong’s 3 seasons the Bus were 3-14 vs. teams that finished with a winning record. — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 1, 2019

BREAKING: Staff members at USF being informed Charlie Strong is out, per source. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 1, 2019

Damn, it sure has been a tough run for Charlie Strong these past few years. First, he gets run off by Texas, and now USF has done the same to him after three short seasons.

He was even above .500, and it still didn’t matter. He just hadn’t done much lately. The world of college football can be a brutal one.

It’s win or go home, and Strong just hadn’t won much at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USF Football (@usffootball) on Nov 29, 2019 at 5:38pm PST

Their season started by getting blown out by Wisconsin at home, and things only got worse from there. Once the Badgers blew the doors off, it was pretty much over in 2019 for the Bulls.

The good news for Strong is that he’s been a head coach at the college level for a long time at this point. Guys like him always get another shot.

That’s just the way it works. He had some serious success at Louisville before ditching for Texas, and that alone will probably have his phone ringing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USF Football (@usffootball) on Apr 12, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

We’ll see where he goes next, but I don’t imagine Strong will be waiting too long for an offer.