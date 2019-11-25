There Is No Excuse For How Bad Texas Is At Football

The circus that is the state of the Texas football program is downright disgraceful.

The Longhorns got dominated this weekend by Baylor, and they looked absolutely awful from start to finish. It was abysmal on all fronts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I sat on my couch Sunday contemplating the week of college football ahead, I found myself absolutely stunned with how bad Texas has become at the sport.

After a solid 2018 campaign and a bowl win over Georgia, we all thought Texas was back. After all, that’s what Sam Ehlinger led us to believe.

Clearly, he had no idea what the hell he was talking about as the Longhorns sit at 6-5.

How is a team with the resources Texas has been so bad for so long? Since the 2010 season, the Longhorns have won 10 games once, and that was last season.

Texas has pretty much infinite resources when it comes to the world of college football. Not only do they have more money than they know what to do with, but they’re in the best state for recruiting in America.

There is no excuse for this nonsense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Nov 4, 2019 at 4:13pm PST

If I was a fan of Texas I would be absolutely irate with this nonsense. The Longhorns are an average team, despite the fact they have more tools in their toolbox than virtually any other school in America.

Yet, they still can’t win. At some point, the excuses just have to end and you have to start generating Wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Sep 26, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT

Sam Ehlinger is one of the best quarterbacks in America. How the hell is Tom Herman 6-5 with him running the show?

I don’t know what the fix is for Texas. Should Tom Herman be fired? I honestly don’t, but fans should be furious. The downfall of Texas football will forever be remembered as one of the worst in the history of the sport.