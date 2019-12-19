REPORT: Disney+ Takes 1.1 Million Subscribers From Netflix

A new report claims Disney+ took a solid number of subscribers away from Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the study:

A new analyst report suggests that Netflix lost 1.1 million subscribers to Disney+ during the month of November.

Cowen & Co. estimates that the streaming giant could see churn of around 1.6 million total subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2019, a period during which both Disney+ and Apple TV+ launched. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Netflix will see a loss in subscribers during the period, however, since the company will add new members even as existing ones leave the service.