REPORT: Disney+ Takes 1.1 Million Subscribers From Netflix

A new report claims Disney+ took a solid number of subscribers away from Netflix.
The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the study:
A new analyst report suggests that Netflix lost 1.1 million subscribers to Disney+ during the month of November.
Cowen & Co. estimates that the streaming giant could see churn of around 1.6 million total subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2019, a period during which both Disney+ and Apple TV+ launched. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Netflix will see a loss in subscribers during the period, however, since the company will add new members even as existing ones leave the service.
Competition is great for the consumer, and there’s no doubt about that. Am I super pumped about having a billion different streaming services these days? (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)
No, but I do hope they force each other to all get much better at what they do. If Disney+ is out here dropping stuff like “The Mandalorian,” then it’ll only push Netflix and Hulu to be better.
You know who wins the most in the streaming wars that are underway? The viewers. The more they push each other and peel off subscribers, the more they’ll be driven to up the ante.
Right now, Disney+ took away a million subscribers. Is that going to put Netflix in the dirt? Obviously not, but it’s a sign that Disney isn’t playing around.
Hopefully, Netflix starts dropping fire content ASAP to bring people back into the fold. “Ozark” is already a great show, but we can only hope they continue churning out great shows to compete with Disney+.
We’ll see what happens, but I think the streaming wars will only benefit all of us in the long run.