Ivanka Shines In Gorgeous Satin Green Dress At White House Event

Ivanka Trump truly shined in a gorgeous green dress in a series of pictures she posted Thursday on Instagram from an event at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking and festive as ever in the long-sleeve satin number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and others in the Oval Office to celebrate the securing of “Permanent funding for Historically Black Colleges and Minority Serving Institutions.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair and black high heels. Ivanka captioned the terrific post, “I am proud to have worked with President Trump and Congress to secure PERMANENT funding for Historically Black Colleges and Minority Serving Institutions. The Future Act also simplifies #FAFSA for the 20 million American families who fill it out each year.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“By fighting for our Country’s great HBCUs and MSIs, this Administration is once again delivering on its promise to strengthen core institutions and make common-sense reforms that affect the lives of Americans across the nation!

#HBCU #MSI #FutureAct,” she added.

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, Ivanka turned heads when she stepped out in a head-to-toe caramel and red coat and dress combo during her trip to the middle east.

