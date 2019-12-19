Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Discusses Mobile Quarterbacks Being The Future Of College Football

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin thinks mobile quarterbacks are the future of the sport.

Kiffin took over the Rebels nearly two weeks ago, and it sounds like he’ll be riding with dual-threat gunslingers in Oxford. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Dec 9, 2019 at 12:39pm PST

During a recent ESPN appearance, he explained why mobile quarterbacks are the future and the advantages from a stamina standpoint.

Watch him break down the situation in epic fashion below.

The good news for Kiffin is that he already has a very good dual-threat quarterback in John Rhys Plumlee. The freshman torched LSU earlier this season.

The Rebels might have had a bad year, but there’s no doubt the freshman star can make plays with his legs.

We all know there’s nothing more exciting in college football than a great mobile quarterback. If you have one, then you have the potential for a home run play on every single snap.

I honestly can’t wait to see what Kiffin does in Oxford with the offense the Rebels have under Plumlee. No matter what happens, I’m sure it’ll be incredibly entertaining.