Clay Helton On USC’s Awful Recruiting Class: ‘We Had A Very Good Day’

USC football coach Clay Helton is an incredibly delusional man.

The Trojans assembled a pathetic recruiting class, and were beat by teams outside of the Power Five. You’d think he’d be pretty upset about that. Apparently, that’s not the case at all. He thought they crushed it by getting the 78th best class in America! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We had a very good day today that we’re very happy about,” Helton recently told the media about USC’s horrific signing class, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Serious question for everybody. Is Clay Helton an idiot or is he just a liar? You’re not having a good day when North Texas, Kansas and Tulane get better recruits than a historical powerhouse.

It’s almost like Helton didn’t even try recruiting. There’s no excuse for USC to not have a top-10 class. At worst, top 15.

Barely inside the top 80? He should be ashamed.

The Trojans are going to regret not firing Helton. I can promise you that much. The people in charge are going to look back at having the opportunity to get rid of him, and they’re just going to shake their head in disappointment at the fact they didn’t.

What an absolute circus in Los Angeles.

Best of luck to all the USC fans out there! Clay Helton is destroying your program, and he’ll be around for another season!

I hope you guys raise hell over the situation the administration has allowed to unfold.