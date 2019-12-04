USC Announces Football Coach Clay Helton Won’t Be Fired

USC will not fire football coach Clay Helton.

Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn tweet late Wednesday afternoon that Helton would be returning for his fifth season as the head coach, and remarked that “his commitment to our student-athletes and to leading with integrity is vital to restoring our championship program, which is the goal for all of our teams.”

I am pleased to let you know Coach Helton will continue to be our head coach. His commitment to our student-athletes and to leading with integrity is vital to restoring our championship program, which is the goal for all of our teams. — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) December 4, 2019

All this tells me is that USC couldn’t get Urban Meyer to take control of the Trojans. If they were able to get the three-time national champion, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation right now.

The fact that Helton is staying, I think it’s safe to assume Meyer wasn’t coming. That means the Trojans are stuck with Helton for the time being.

I’m about to get real woke here, but just hang with me for a moment. I think the fact USC is keeping Helton is a strong sign that Urban Meyer could be headed to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jason Garrett is almost certainly not being brought back by Jerry Jones. We know the former Ohio State coach has expressed interest in the job.

Add in the fact it seems like he’s passed on USC, and I think there’s more than enough evidence there to suggest something is going on.

Either way, USC fans should be irate. Clay Helton will never take the Trojans to the promised land. He’s a classic example of a guy who makes a program never the worst, but never the best.

I honestly feel bad for USC people. It looked like they were going to get Urban Meyer. Now, it looks like Clay Helton isn’t leaving.

Not great!