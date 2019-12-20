‘Mob Wives’ Star Drita D’Avanzo And Husband Arrested On Weapons, Drugs Charge

“Mob Wives” star Drita D’Avanzo and her husband were arrested Thursday night after police found drugs and weapons in the Staten Island home.

Drita, 43, and her husband, Lee D’Avanzo, 50, were arrested on charges including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

‘Mob Wives’ Drita D’Avanzo Busted for Drugs, Guns in NYPD Raid https://t.co/Lg7lqlS2FB — TMZ (@TMZ) December 20, 2019

Two loaded guns, a 9mm and a .38-caliber, along with pills, marijuana and a scale were located inside the home, police claimed.

The couple will be arraigned on Friday.

Drita’s husband has been identified as the man “who federal prosecutors allege is the leader of a Bonanno and Colombo crime family farm team.”

She starred on VH1’s “Mob Wives” from 2011-2016. (RELATED: Man Returns Fire After His Nephew Is Wounded By Gunshots. Now He’s Being Charged With Gun Offenses)

“While Drita’s husband is serving time in prison for bank robbery (for the second time), she is left alone raising two young girls, Aleeya and Gizelle,” her bio for the show said. “Drita, who comes from a strict Albanian household, defied her parents and married someone outside the community, an Italian.”

Since leaving the show, she still runs her business, Lady Boss, and still works in makeup.

“Since ‘Mob Wives’ ended, I gained close to 20lbs, and this is happy weight,” she told VH1 in 2018. “I’m stress free.”