Pittsburgh Steelers Player Kameron Kelly Arrested, Charged With Making Terroristic Threats

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Kameron Kelly sounds like he’s potentially in some serious trouble with the law.

According to KDKA, Kelly was charged with two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest after he allegedly got into an altercation with police early Friday morning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Steelers player was told to leave South Side Saloon, and that’s when all hell allegedly broke loose. He is accused of threatening an employee over music, and then allegedly got into a physical altercation with police.

First off, Kelly is obviously innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have here in America, and be thankful for it.

Having said that, he’s going to be in a world of hurt if he’s convicted of getting into a physical altercation with the police and making threats.

There’s simply no way that ends well for him with the league.

He will have a preliminary hearing on December 30th. pic.twitter.com/ns1Zj7yIZz — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 20, 2019

Best case scenario for him if he’s found guilty is that he gets a lengthy suspension by the league. Worst case scenario is that his problems don’t outweigh his attributes, and he finds himself without a job.

We’ll see how it plays out in court. Hopefully, other athletes see this situation as a learning opportunity.

You’re getting paid to play football. You’re not getting paid to allegedly cause problems at a bar. It’s shockingly simple to figure out for players in the NFL.