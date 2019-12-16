Bills Beating The Steelers Gets Nearly 16 Million Viewers On ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Buffalo Bills beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10 Sunday night got some big TV ratings.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the game on “Sunday Night Football” got 15.78 million viewers on NBC as Josh Allen and the Bills got a monster win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s just the latest week of smashing success for the league.

It feels like I can pretty much just set my alarm to these updates every single week at this point. I don’t think there’s a week that goes by where we don’t have at least one huge primetime game.

With every passing primetime game, the league just sees gigantic numbers.

It’s not a surprise this game put up such huge numbers, either. The Bills and Steelers are both solid this season.

The Bills are in for the playoffs, and the Steelers somehow have a chance, despite Big Ben not playing. The storylines write themselves.

We’ve only got two weeks of game action left, and I’m guessing we’ll continue to have huge numbers for the NFL and all the networks.

It sure does feel good to know the NFL is dominating at a high level.