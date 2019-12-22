Isaiah Thomas Ejected For Entering The Stands, Claims Fan Said ‘F**k You, B*tch’

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas got ejected Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers after a confrontation with a fan.

Thomas entered the stands during a game after shooting some free throws, and was quickly thrown out. The fans he exchanged words with were also tossed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the moment it all went down below.

Isaiah Thomas was ejected from Sixers game for going into the stands to confront some Sixers fans. Here is the video #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KEvr1okBrd — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 22, 2019

Isaiah Thomas goes into the Philadelphia stands to confront a fan. He was ejected for this. (Via @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/Z04Q0gWdXS — Samuel J. Robinson (@samuelrobinsonJ) December 22, 2019

After the game, Thomas told the media the fan said “f**k you, b*tch,” and then said he just wanted a “frosty” after being confronted.

Isaiah Thomas said he confronted fan for saying “fuck you bitch three times “ says fan apologized “I’m sorry I just wanted a frosty” pic.twitter.com/qr6YkK4q3h — JzoSports (@JzoSports) December 22, 2019

As somebody who has worked in athletics at a very high level and loves sports, I’m going to side with athletes in almost every situation.

Was it smart for Thomas to go into the stands? No. It wasn’t at all, but he remained calm, he didn’t escalate the situation and he told the guy to relax.

The person who should be embarrassed here is the fan. Look, if you want a confrontation with a pro athlete, then you’re just asking for trouble.

I don’t care how tough you think you are, you’re almost certainly not tough enough to fight a pro athlete.

Unfortunately, some fans think they can say and do whatever they want. They think they can be obscene as they want without an issue.

I’m all for trash talking, poking at opponents and trying to make the atmosphere tough for them. Having said that, there’s a line.

If you cross it, don’t act stunned when the athlete says something to you. If you play stupid games, you’ll win stupid prizes.

Thomas shouldn’t have gone in the stands, but I’ll side with somebody in his shoes in a situation like this 100/100 times.