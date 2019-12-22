Editorial

Lions Lose To The Broncos 27-17, Fall To 3-11-1 On The Season

Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Detroit Lions lost to the Denver Broncos 27-17 Sunday, and it’s just the latest punch to the gut this season.

While we put up a hell of a fight today with David Blough in at quarterback for an injured Matthew Stafford, I just can’t believe this team is 3-11-1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Luckily, we didn’t win. At this point, we’re playing for draft position and nothing more. In fact, it would have been just classic if we actually did win.

Destroying our draft position in a pointless season would have been a classic move from the Lions. Luckily, that didn’t happen today as we lost to the Broncos.

 

Now, we have one game left against the Packers to close out this abomination of a season that we’ll always make us shudder when we think about.

For the love of everything righteous, please don’t win next week, Detroit. There’s no point in winning. I understand it’s a rivalry game. I don’t care.

 

The Lions need to lose, and as a massive fan, I hope they do. Then we can get Stafford healthy, get to the draft and forget this season ever happened.