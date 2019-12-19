Darius Slay On His Future With The Lions: ‘We’ll See’

Detroit Lions star Darius Slay doesn’t know what’s in his future.

Slay has one year left on his deal with the franchise, and it's not a secret the talented defense back would like a new one. From the sounds of things, he wants to stay, but has no idea what will happen.

“I’m going to play ball. We’ll see when that time gets here, but we’ll see,” Slay told the media, according to the Detroit Free Press.

He also added, “I always expect to be here because you sign a contract to be here, dah, dah, dah, dah. But you never know. Just like I said, you never know.”

I don’t want to overreact here, but it certainly sounds like Slay is content with the possibility of leaving. I guess I can’t really blame him.

You need to get your money while you can in the NFL. The league isn’t known for supporting super long careers. You have to get your cash while you can.

If the Lions aren’t going to pay him, then it’d make sense for him to want to move on.

Having said that, losing Slay would be a gigantic hit for the Lions. It would be a huge one. He’s one of the best defensive players in the league, and we’re already hurting for talent as it is.

Do I really need to remind everybody we’re currently 3-10-1? Guys like Slay are the ones we ant to be keeping around.

As he said, we’ll see what happens, but I really do hope the Lions are able to keep Slay. He’s a damn good player, and he’s the kind of guy I want to see on the roster.