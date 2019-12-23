Alex Rodriguez Shares Behind The Scenes Video From Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Rehearsals

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez shared some moments from musician Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl rehearsals.

Rodriguez shared the videos on his Instagram account Sunday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

The first video featured Lopez with a group of young girls, who are reportedly performing with Lopez on the Super Bowl stage, the outlet reported.

“All they wanted was a little ice cream #superbowlrehearsals,” Rodriguez captioned the video. “What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?”

He shared another video of Lopez dancing during an intermission at rehearsals. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Set To Perform At Super Bowl LIV)

“This is how I feel about Christmas shopping… Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!” Rodriguez captioned the video.

I can never get over how good Lopez looks at 50 years old. I want to be Lopez when I grow up. Not to mention her Super Bowl rehearsals look super fun. Dancing, singing and ice cream? Every girl’s dream, literally.

Lopez is set to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside musician Shakira.

“I’m obviously going to try to put together the best show that I can, but it’s also about having fun,” Lopez told ET. “Just being up there, staying present in the moment and enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening.”