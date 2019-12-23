Boeing Fires CEO As The Company Ends 2019 Amid Crisis Over Wrecks

Boeing fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg Monday as the company attempts to unbury itself from negative press related to two crashes that killed hundreds, The New York Times reported.

Its board of directors “decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” Boeing said in a statement. (RELATED: Do The Deadly 737 MAX Crashes Point To A Tech Problem That Could Affect Multiple Industries?)

Dave Calhoun, the chairman, will be Muilenburg’s replacement beginning Jan. 13. Boeing’s chief financial officer, Greg Smith, will serve as interim chief executive until Calhoun takes the reins, according to the statement. (RELATED: Boeing’s 737 MAX Was Supposed To Return Soon, But FAA Found Another Glitch)

Boeing has spent 2019 working on software changes after a Lion Air flight from Jakarta, Indonesia, crashed and killed 189 people in 2018. Another flight — an Ethiopian Airlines flight — crashed and killed all 157 people on board in March.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.