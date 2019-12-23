Russell Wilson Will Have The Most Wins In NFL History Through 8 Years If The Seahawks Beat The 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson have the opportunity to make NFL history if he beats the 49ers this upcoming Sunday night.

Wilson is currently tied with Tom Brady for the most wins through his first eight seasons in the league, and one more win will put him at the top. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He could have gotten it yesterday against the Cardinals, but failed to secure a victory.

With a win vs Arizona today, Russell Wilson will surpass Tom Brady (86) for the most regular season wins through a QB’s first 8 seasons in NFL history – Wilson, currently in his 8th NFL season, has won 86 games — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 22, 2019

It’s truly incredible how successful Wilson has been through his first eight seasons in the NFL. It’s nothing short of remarkable.

We’re talking about a guy most scouts overlooked coming out of Wisconsin. They said he was too short, they said he didn’t fit the bold, they said he was a system quarterback for the Badgers and they came up with a million other excuses why he wouldn’t dominate the NFL.

All Wilson did was start from day one with the Seahawks, and he’s never looked back. He’s got a Super Bowl ring, and he’s been wildly impressive.

Not only has he been impressive, but he’s had to carry the Seahawks these past few years. The defense has dropped off, he doesn’t have a ton of offensive weapons and he keeps winning.

As a Wisconsin man, it’s been a ton of fun. Now, he’s one win away from having the most in NFL history through the first eight years.

I hope he gets it. You won’t find another class act like him, and he’s done an incredible job carrying the banner for Wisconsin in the NFL.

He’s a hell of a quarterback, and he’s a better person. Go, Russell, go!