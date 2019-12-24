Mason Rudolph Is Out Several Weeks, Devlin Hodges Will Start At Quarterback For The Steelers The Rest Of The Way

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is done for the year.

According to Ian Rapoport, the young quarterback is out “multiple weeks” with a hurt shoulder he suffered against the Jets. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means Devlin Hodges, who was benched in favor of Rudolph before the injury, will be the quarterback the rest of the way.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, who had a left shoulder injury yesterday, is out multiple weeks, source says. Even if Pittsburgh gets into the playoffs, Rudolph is not expected to be available. It’s the going forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

The Steelers are still capable of making the playoffs, but they need some serious help to get there. However, if all the pieces fall in place, it’s Hodges the rest of the way.

I’m not sure if that’s a good or a bad thing. Considering the fact he was benched against the Jets, I’d probably bet most fans aren’t overly confident with him under center.

Yet, this is also a great opportunity for Hodges to set himself up for a legendary status with the Steelers faithful.

If he gets a win over the Ravens and everything else necessary happens, then Hodges will be the man tasked with leading Pittsburgh into battle.

Sink or swim? We’re about to find out! Welcome to life in the NFL!