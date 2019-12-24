Packers Beat The Vikings 23-10, Clinch NFC North Title

The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 Monday night, and they’re now in a great position for the postseason.

The worst case scenario after Monday night for Aaron Rodgers and company is the three seed in the playoffs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the much more likely scenario is that they get at least the two, which would get them home field advantage most likely until the NFC championship.

If the Packers beat the Lions and the Seahawks beat 49ers, then Green Bay will have the number one seed locked up, according to CBS Sports.

Despite the fact that I hate the Packers, it is truly remarkable what kind of year they’ve had under first year head coach Matt LaFleur.

He injected the team with some new energy, and it’s paying off big time. If you would have told me the Packers would be the top team in the NFC back in August, I wouldn’t have believed you.

The organization seems like it’s been consumed by chaos these past couple years. Now, LaFleur has them running like a well oiled machine.

It also won’t be too hard for Packers fans to cheer for the Seahawks against the 49ers. Russell Wilson is pretty much a king in Wisconsin.

They’ll have no problem pulling for him to beat the 49ers to get a number one seed.

I might hate the Packers with a burning passion, but there’s no doubt their squad this year has been insanely impressive.

The win last night was just the latest proof of that fact.