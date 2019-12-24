Quarterback Will Grier To Start The Final Game Of The Season For The Panthers

Will Grier will start at quarterback for the Panthers in their final game of the season against the Saints.

Interim head coach Perry Fewell has decided to ride with Grier over Kyle Allen the 2019 season finale, according to Joe Person.

Perry Fewell says Will Grier will remain the starting QB. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 23, 2019

I like this call from Fewell. Kyle Allen had his time. We all got to see him. He started off hot, and then cooled down substantially.

The decision was made to switch to Grier, and there’s no point in changing it up for the final game.

If you’re with Grier at this point, you stick with him. Yes, I’m aware the former West Virginia star didn’t exactly set the world on fire against the Colts.

He threw three interceptions and no touchdowns. Not exactly a great stat line by any measurement, but most quarterbacks don’t impress in their first start.

The Panthers should get as much tape as possible on Grier while they can, get into the offseason, and evaluate all the options on the table.

It doesn’t need to be more complicated than that.