Matthew McConaughey Delivers Important Christmas Message About Opening Presents

Matthew McConaughey has a Christmas message everybody needs to hear.

The American-born superstar posted a video on Instagram about his schedule for Christmas, and it sounds like he’s in for a long day.

When his family opens presents, it can be a process that takes eight hours. I think it’s safe to say McConaughey isn’t too pleased with the process, especially when people feel the need to unwrap presents like they’re defusing a bomb. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his funny video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Dec 24, 2019 at 8:45am PST

Look, McConaughey has a point. You need to attack your Christmas wrapping like the Navy SEALs attacked Osama bin Laden.

Don’t hold back. It’s wrapping paper. It’s getting tossed in the garbage as soon as you’re done. Just dive right in.

I would also love to be a fly on the wall during McConaughey’s family Christmas. I’m sure he’s just a normal guy who enjoys the day.

However, I’d like to believe it’s like a never-ending Lincoln commercial full of life advice that we didn’t even know we needed to hear.

Either way, I think we should all make Christmas easier on ourselves when it comes to unwrapping gifts. You get 20 seconds. It’s like the NBA.

We need a shot clock. Once the time is up, we move onto the next thing.